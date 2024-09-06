Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel

Tony Stark takes flight in a trailer for his new Iron Man series. A new era of Iron Man comics begins in October from Pulitzer prize winner Spencer Ackerman and rising artist Julius Ohta. Coming out of Fall of X, Tony Stark has his company Stark Unlimited back, but that doesn't mean there still isn't problems in the boardroom. Iron Man will have to contend with the likes of Roxxon and A.I.M., who want to use Stark Unlimited for nefarious purposes. As a trailer for Marvel's Iron Man shows, fans can also expect to see several different armors in the run.

The trailer for Iron Man includes interior pages featuring the "Improvised Iron Man" armor that Tony Stark will use. Unlike his previous armors, the "Improvised Iron Man" is Tony using only the resources available to him to build armor that can take on the bad guys. It's a lot more grounded and down-to-Earth, which is uncharacteristic for the Armored Avenger. We see Iron Man fighting mutated Roxxon goons as well as other human-animal hybrids, with a possible look at the new Iron Monger and a massive Iron Man sword also revealed. You can take a look at the trailer yourself below.

Iron Man writer teases Stark-Roxxon War

ComicBook spoke to Iron Man writer Spencer Ackerman about his upcoming run, where we asked what pits Roxxon and A.I.M against Tony Stark.

"Tony is in a vulnerable situation coming out of the Fall of X. He just got Stark Unlimited back from the genocidal tech bro Feilong. That wouldn't have left time to replace Feilong's Board of Directors, let alone get Stark Unlimited out of the weapons business that Feilong re-entered," Ackerman said. "If I was a corporate giant observing this moment of instability in one of the world's most important companies, I would put together a consortium to acquire it, and go to ruthless extremes to make sure I end up with it. I pitched this first arc, 'The Stark-Roxxon War,' as 'How To Blow Up A Pipeline' meets 'Succession.'"

What is Iron Man #1 about?

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS! Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta!

Iron Man #1 goes on sale October 23rd.