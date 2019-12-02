Iron Man Fan Completes the Ultimate Cardboard Costume

Now that cosplaying has entered the mainstream, you won’t have to go too far to see some incredible work and movie-quality costumes. Then, there’s the case of cosplayer KRYRO Creations, who’s spent the past several months using cardboard to craft a screen-accurate Iron Man costume — and it might be one of the coolest things we’ve seen all week. If you’ve been keeping up with @kryrocreations on Instagram, you might have noticed the prop maker crafting Iron Man’s Mark 5 armor from Iron Man 2 from cardboard over the past several months; in fact, the earliest posts about this particular armor came last October. Now, KRYRO has shared an image of the completed suit, something likely to make all Stark fans jealous.

The image of the suit soon found its way to Reddit, where it quickly went viral, reaching the front page of the site in a matter of hours. If you can’t think back to the Robert Downey Jr.-starring sequel, the Mark 5 armor is the suitcase armor he uses in his initial conflict with Whiplash (Mickey Rourke). Fast forward nearly a decade later and Iron Man is no longer, sacrificing himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame. According to Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely, that was an outcome determined long ago.

“It’s such a leap faith, right?” McFeely said. “We’d only had one movie as a foursome under our belt (when hired for Infinity War and Endgame). We got the job, thought about it all throughout the shooting of Civil War. And then the last four months of 2015, we cracked both those [Avengers] movies. So Tony’s death and Cap’s dance were on three-by-five cards in September of 2015.”

Iron Man 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

What’s your favorite Iron Man armor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!