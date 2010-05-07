Iron Man Fan Builds Suit That Fits Into a Suitcase

✖

Over the years we've seen countless impressive builds from pop culture fans ranging from Wolverine's claws, Thor's hammer Stormbreak from Avengers: Infinity War, and Batman's grappling gun), now perhaps the most impressive one has come together. YouTuber Jake Laser, who posts under JLaservideo and previously made his own Spider-Man web shooters, has revealed an extensive video showing how he created, built, and wore a suit just like Iron Man's "Silver Centurion" armor, complete with collapsibility that have it compressed into a suitcase. The 20 minute video, seen below via Nerdist, shows the huge undertaking that went into the over 100 pound suit. Check it out below!

As you may recall, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark wears this specific set of armor in 2010's Iron Man 2. One of the more famous alternate Iron Man armors, the suit was introduced as Tony's new briefcase which brought the entire suit into one piece and was a major exercise in speed (frankly serving as a precursor to his Extremis armor in Iron Man 3). The armor was primarily only seen in the one sequence of the sequel where Stark battles Mickey Rourke's Whiplash, but being a fan favorite made a huge impact on the MCU which was still in its younger years at the time.

Robert Downey Jr.'s time as Tony Stark came to an end after over ten years with the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The film saw his character give his life to save the Earth against Thanos, and despite rumors that he might pop up in Black Widow or Marvel's What If...?, the actor maintains that he's done with Marvel.

“The greatest joy was being able to experience it by playing it," Downey told Stephen Colbert in a post-Super Bowl interview earlier this year. "It was all there in the universe to begin with, and that's why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people. There's this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there's an ideal there that's always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment."

In the mean time we'll just have to keep enjoying innovative fans that take what was previously just CGI creations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bringing it to life.