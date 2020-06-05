X-Men Fan Creates Homemade Wolverine Claws to Cut Through Concrete

YouTuber The Hacksmith, real name James Hobson, is back with yet another recreation of a prop from the pages of Marvel comics. Having previously created the likes of Iron Man's guantlet and Thor's Stormbreak from Avengers: Infinity War (plus Batman's grappling gun), they've moved to another corner of the Marvel Universe: the X-Men. In his latest video, Hobson recalls his first attempt at recreating something from the big screen, making a pair of claws based on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from the Fox series of X-Men movies. Since then he's only gotten better at recreating props and weapons from film so he decided to give it another shot, but with a twist.

Instead of recreating the metal claws once again, something that hobbyists have been doing for two decades now, Hobson decided to go with an alternate version, basing his new design on the "bone claws" Wolverine has before his skeleton is bonded with adamantium. You can watch the full video in the player above which shows the full process for how they were created and also the kind of damage they're able to do.

Fans remain on bated breath waiting for news of what Marvel Studios will do with both Wolverine and the X-Men as a whole. The studio officially regained the film rights to the characters back after The Walt Disney Company completed their acquisition of 20th Century Fox with plans to fold the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's still unclear when the characters will arrive on the big screen

"It'll be a while," Feige told io9 about Marvel Studios' X-Men plans in April 2019, shortly after Disney's purchase brought the X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four screen rights from Fox back to the House of Ideas. "It's all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set. So really it's much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they're home. That they're all back. But it will be a very long time."

To make things even more uncertain, Marvel's entire Phase Four slate of films have been delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps pushing back the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU even further. When Marvel does decide to bring the X-Men and Wolverine out of retirement they should consider giving The Hacksmith a call.

