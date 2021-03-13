Iron Man Star Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On Her Lifelong Friendship with Robert Downey Jr.

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow took a second to reflect on her lifelong friendship with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. The two have been together on-screen for a long time now. However, until a possible return from either actor, their tenure together looks like it is at a close. Paltrow was discussing her career in full with People this week as the Marvel films came up. Fans just can’t get enough of Iron Man and Pepper Potts. Luckily for them, it seems as though the two actors really do share a bond. Honestly, it would be hard for them not to when they’ve played the famous couple for more than a decade. People still think either of them could show up again, but that’s really for fans to ponder. As of now, Pepper and Tony are enjoying their retirement.

"My relationship with Robert Downey Jr., which was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies," Paltrow explained. "I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend," she added.

On Joe Rogan’s podcast last year, Downey reiterated that he was likely done with the Marvel franchise. But, some of those fans won’t believe it until they see it.

“To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious,” Downey said of the possibility of a return.“But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

He also told Extra that he had hung up his guns for the moment and retired. "Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying…" Downey mentioned before continuing after a brief interjection from his wife, "As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project."

