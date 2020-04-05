Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Marvel Husband Robert Downey Jr. Birthday Wishes, Shares Photo of Him at Her Real Wedding

Robert Downey Jr. received a whole lot of love on his birthday yesterday. April 4th marked the star’s big 55th, and he was treated to messages on social media from fans and friends alike. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Downey Jr.’s onscreen daughter Lexi Rabe all posted messages that included the iconic Avengers: Endgame line, “I love you 3000.” He also had some funny posts dedicated to him from Josh Brolin and Taika Waititi. Towards the end of the day, another important person in Downey Jr.’s Marvel life sent him well wishes: his onscreen wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor wrote kind words for Downey Jr., and included a sweet photo of him giving a speech at her real wedding to Brad Falchuk.

“Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near. He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day. Do you love Robert? Let him hear you if you do. We💝youRDJ,” Paltrow wrote. “🤗😘,” Downey Jr. replied. You can check out the post below:

Downey Jr. wasn’t the only person to comment on the post. Many other celebrities chimed in. “Aries man happy birthday! ♈️🎉😘,” Kate Hudson wrote. “😍😍,” Karen Gillan added. “Happy birthday to the talented beyond…,” Selma Blair replied. “I love Robert,” Jack Black commented.

You can watch Paltrow and Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame, which is now streaming on Disney+.