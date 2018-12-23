Marvel Teases New “All-Powerful” Iron Man Armor

It sounds like Tony Stark is back in the lab. Marvel is teasing a new Iron Man armor that will defy all expectation.

The solicitation text for Tony Stark: Iron Man #10 by writer Dan Slott and artist Valerio Schiti hints at what’s next in the “Stark Realities” storyline. The new chapter is titled “The Impossible Armor” and suggest that Tony is creating an “all-powerful” Iron Man suit.

Here the summary:

“Iron Man isn’t a suit. It’s an idea born from the mind of Tony Stark. And in a place where thought and reality are one and the same, a place where Tony’s imagination is unchecked, what kind of terrifying, all-powerful Iron Man armor will be born?!”

Back in August, Slott teased that Schiti’s most-excited new Iron Man armor design yet was on the way.

“The 2 weeks I was away, I wrote over a third of a future triple-sized FF issue. And the next Tony Stark: Iron Man issue,” Slott shared. “And, Dear God, within a day Valerio designed the suit of armor for it– and it is my FAVORITE suit of armor he’s come up with to date. I seriously want a toy of this!!! – Here, I’ll show you ONE boot. Because that doesn’t give anything away.”

Tony has deployed a number of specialty Iron Man armors in the series already. Slott described his approach to the character as a cross between Black Mirror and Rick and Morty while Schiti described his visual approach as drawing inspiration from everything from “animated series like Transformers, [to] manga like Gundam or Ghost in the Shell, to robots like Mazinger Z or Steel Jeeg. In the movies Tony Stark creates and collects his armor in his garage, like some sort of petrolhead. So I immediately looked for race cars. But then I thought: why just cars? So now I have hundreds of images of planes, boats, spaceships, factory robots, prototypes…my Pinterest folders are exploding!”

He also said that readers could expect to see “hundreds of different armors in this series. To me this is heaven. To do new designs is one of my favorite things in comics, and here I have the chance to play with such an iconic character, to try different styles, to use classic suits, and to create new and extraordinary armors.”

Tony Stark: Iron Man #10 goes on sale in March 2019.

