Iron Man: Someone Built a Suit of Armor Completely Out of Cardboard

Everyone dreams of having their own Iron Man suit, and one Marvel fan channeled their inner Tony Stark and made one. Only this one isn’t made of nanotech, but cardboard.

Perhaps not as durable but still utterly impressive, the cosplay wizards of KRYROCreations showed off their detailed Iron Man suit. Check it out below:

The suit is based off of Stark’s Bleeding Edge suit in Avengers: Infinity War, and it pretty much nails the the look with some impressive use of cardboard. The prop maker is already working on the next Iron Man suit, focusing on the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2‘s infamous suitcase scene.

The Bleeding Edge suit has been Tony’s most advanced suit yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking a page directly from the comic books.

Marvel Studios Executive VP Victoria Alonso spoke about why Infinity War was the perfect time to introduce this impressive tech tot he MCU.

“The Bleeding Edge was something that we talked about for a long time,” Alonso said in Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “We wanted to have something that was tighter to the body, that he could command on the go, that didn’t require him to suite up elsewhere. He could do it just by tapping the RT, and create different weapons that came from the suit itself so he could defend himself — because don’t forget, he’s never had to face someone like Thanos.”

The armor allowed Tony to go toe to toe against Thanos, if only momentarily. Producer Kevin Feige explained why they had to make the Mad Titan as powerful as he was after building him up in the MCU.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.”

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together,” Feige continued. “We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

We’ll see if Stark’s newest armor is made of cardboard when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

