Robert Downey Jr. Returning to MCU For Iron Man in Disney+ Series

The upcoming What If…? Disney+ series is bringing all of the top talent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe back into the mix in animated form. A photo shown at San Diego Comic-Con displayed the impressive and massive roster of actors lending their voices to the series but now a few more are being added. Thor: Ragnarok‘s Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum recently revealed that he is reprising his role, along with Korg actor Taika Waititi and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.. It’s a surprising reveal, considering Downey’s MCU tenure could have ended with Avengers: Endgame when his character died saving the world.

“I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…?,” Goldblum said in a BuzzFeed video. “It’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was already known that Goldblum and Waititi were reprising their Marvel roles for the What If…? series but Downey Jr. reprising the voice of Tony Stark is brand new. So far, Downey has played Tony Stark in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, Goldblum and the Marvel crew are determining whether or not he is going to return to the MCU in live-action form right now. “We’re talking about it, in fact, I hope so,” Goldblum said. “I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine.”

What If…? is expected to premiere during Summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.