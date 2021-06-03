Marvel LEGO Set Reveals Iron Man What If? Episode

✖

A new LEGO set has revealed an Iron Man episode of the upcoming animated What If...? series which will see Tony Stark in an alternate version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking part in a story on Sakaar. The set includes a cosmic version of the Hulkbuster armor which previously made a LEGO form debut but now has a color scheme and design which falls more in line with the look of Sakaar. The mech suit also transforms into a race car similar to the car Tony Stark drove in Iron Man 2 which will be modified for the look of Sakaar, as well. The set includes Tony Stark, Valkyrie, and Watcher minifigures.

Previously, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum revealed he was part of the animated show's cast and was participating in an episode which featured Iron Man. At the time, he believed Robert Downey Jr. was reprising the role to voice the character. This was, however, debunked. It is unclear who else could be voicing Tony Stark if Downey is, in fact, not lending his voice to the animated show which lands on Disney+ later this year.

Check out the LEGO set which is called Tony Stark's Sakaarian Iron Man in the Instagram post below! There is no word yet on when this set is going to be made available in stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fulcrum (@lego_fulcrum)

"I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster's voice for an episode of a show that's gonna be on Disney+ that's called What If...?," Goldblum told Buzzfeed in 2019. "It's an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.

A week after the news of Downey's appearance first broke, the folks at The Wrap updated their story to say that an "individual with knowledge of the situation" told them that Goldblum misspoke Downey wasn't in the show after all. Disney declined to comment on the situation. Based on the LEGO set, it is unclear if we will be getting a new Iron Man suit animation, a straight up cosmic Hulkbuster, or only Tony Stark in the episode!

Are you excited to see Tony Stark in the What If...? series? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!