Here’s What Ironheart Could Look Like in the MCU

As Marvel Studios pushes the Marvel Cinematic Universe into Phase 4 and beyond, new characters and teams are sure to arise every so often — especially after the story arcs of most of the original Avengers wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame. One of the most anticipated properties from fans is either a Young Avengers or Champions film, showcasing the teenage and young adult heroes that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanks to u/Ghost1007 on Reddit, fans now have a look at what Riri Williams’ Ironheart could look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a high-quality rendering, which can be seen below. As it stands now, Riri’s currently a part of the Champions alongside the likes of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Sam Alexander/Nova, Viv Vision, and Miles Morales/Spider-Man to name a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point, it had been reported that Marvel Studios was workshopping a Young Avengers film, though any word on that has since fallen flat. A property like that makes perfect sense, especially with Disney rolling out their own family-oriented streaming service in Disney+ later this year.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted to ComicBook.com that he’d love to do at least another 20 years worth of films under the MCU umbrella.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said earlier this year. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

What other characters do you think could make up the Young Avengers in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is now available both digitally and on home media release while Avengers: Endgame continues its theatrical release. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the final Marvel Studios film set for release this year, swinging into theaters July 2nd.