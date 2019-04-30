Is Avengers: Endgame the Last Avengers Movie?

The opening weekend for Avengers: Endgame has come and passed, wrapping up the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe pretty tights. The three-hour film ended more character arcs than it started, which begs the question — where does Marvel Studios go from here? Better yet, could Avengers: Endgame be the last entry in the Avengers franchise?

Save for a rumored Black Widow set for release next year, there are no movies for any of the remaining Avengers in the works. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s unlikely we’ll get Iron Man 4 or Captain America 4. Admittedly, it may be time for Marvel Studios to move on from the property.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Black Panther and Captain Marvel were each a massive box office hit for the production house, it’s pretty evident the characters will be carrying the MCU into Phase 4 and beyond. Instead of moving forward with the Avengers brand, Marvel Studios could introduce a new group, such as the Ultimates, a group both characters have belonged to in the Marvel comic mythos.

Whatever the case, fans shouldn’t expect any addition MCU movie announcements too soon. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said any movie announcements will come after Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this summer.

“I don’t wanna be annoying, but I think it … In a certain way, that is also sort of a post-Endgame spoiler,” Feige said.”I will say all of the post Comic-Con, post Spider-Man: Far From Home stuff, we … Here’s an exclusive. We’re gonna keep making movies. We’re gonna still keep making movies after these two. And we will talk about them soon after Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

Do you think Marvel Studios will have a new franchise to carry the MCU forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!