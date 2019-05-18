Could Captain America Be in Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

Now that Disney is in the process of developing their own streaming platform, Marvel Studios now has the necessary outlet to produce content they’ve never had the opportunity before. That includes Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a show featuring both Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Since Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the Marvel shows on Disney+ would further the storylines of the MCU movies in theaters, we need to ask the question — could Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) end up making an appearance in the show? Recent comments by Stan himself seem to provide enough for fans to at least speculate the scenario.

“You see when we were filming the movie, I didn’t know I was going to be apparently filming it for the last time with them,” Stan recounts. “I think it’s difficult to…I don’t know if it’s goodbye to Steve yet. I don’t know, you know? I wonder about that.”

Looking at the storyline, we now know that Wilson is the current bearer of the iconic red, white, and blue shield, something handed down by Cap in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. While the groundwork has already happened, it’s all but guaranteed Wilson’s going to have some difficulty assuming the Captain America mantle, and that’s where a cameo from Evans could come into play.

Not only that, but it’s been rumored that Evans himself is looking to get further into his filmmaking career after putting down the shield from a role he’s held for nearly a decade. In reports that surfaced earlier this year, Feige has reportedly offered Evans directing gigs on a few episodes of the Disney+ streaming shows to keep him attached to the MCU in some form. If those reports prove accurate, one would think it’d only take a matter of an hour or two in makeup to put Evans back in his aged makeup for a quick cameo.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.