Could Fin Fang Foom be Joining the MCU Soon?

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s been proven that no character is too small — or…ahem…too large, in this case — to introduce to live-action. There’s a growing contingent online of the usual fan bloggers (you know the type) that insist that Marvel Studios could be introducing Fin Fang Foom sooner or later. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard or seen something about the character and with Marvel looking to go completely different directions after Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the “Infinity Saga,” a move this large would make sense.

But how are they going to work on introducing a massive dragon into the MCU as it stands now? The leading choice, at least this point, would be to have the character serve as another creation of the High Evolutionary, the rumored creator of Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to recent reports — thanks to super-leaker @RogerWardell — it appears the High Evolutionary will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the big bad.

And that’s a prime way to introduce Fin Fang Foom, at least organically. In the comics, the dragon-like character is a member of a shape-shifting alien race called the Makluans…and yes, they all choose to look like dragons. While shoehorning him in as another one of the High Evolutionary’s creations — like Rocket, Lylla, and presumably quite a few others — there would be another potential introduction.

The rings that grant Mandarin his powers are made from Makluan metal and the villain, as you’ve probably heard, is back in the news of late as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted they have future plans for the character. With Shang-Chi on the horizon, the Mandarin is a favorite to serve as the film’s antagonist and if that’s the case, they certainly could do a bit of an origin, where we see Fin Fang Foom and his kind in a flashback scene or cameo as the villain finds his Ten Rings.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now while Spider-Man: Far From Home is due out July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.