Saturday Night Live: Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Set to Make Hosting Debut

Jonathan Majors’ Hollywood star is rising. If you needed any indication, turn on NBC here in a couple of hours. Saturday night, Majors is making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, adding another bullet point to his rapidly-expanding resume. Becoming a household name due to breakout performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Lovecraft Country, the actor officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the closing moments of Loki. He’s set to return in a matter of months once Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters.

Majors will be joined tonight by Taylor Swift, who will be making her fifth appearance on the show. Swift re-released Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, so she’s appearing on the live-sketch comedy in support of that. Majors’ most recent appearance came on Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

SNL airs live from 30 Rock beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. As for Majors, he’ll likely return to the London-based set of Ant-Man 3 before too long to finish filming his scenes as Kang the Conqueror.

“The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He’s just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man,” Majors previously told GamesRadar. “It’s Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that’s different. Because Paul’s not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I’ve been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki.”

Majors can be seen in the Season One finale of Loki, now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now due out July 28, 2023.

