Is There Time Travel in Avengers: Endgame?

Few movies have ignited a wave of speculation and fan theories like Avengers: Endgame. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War devastated the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans wondered how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would bounce back. But after set photos, plot leaks, and the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, a narrative started forming about the possibility of time travel becoming a major part of the MCU.

So now that Avengers: Endgame has premiered in theaters, were all of those theories right? Well, Marvel Studios certainly made some shocking decisions in this film, but the Avengers’ plan to save the universe was not one of them.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. But don’t worry, we won’t reveal everything about the movie in this post — just the stuff you need to know.

With the arrival of Captain Marvel, the Avengers decide they need to take the fight to Thanos and collect the stones, hoping to undo the damage wrought when he snapped his fingers. But of course, the best laid plans… yada yada. Everything goes wrong, and the Avengers are back at square one.

That’s when Ant-Man shows up from the Quantum Realm, presenting an all-new possibility to save the world. With some help from a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, the heroes crack the conundrum of traversing the space-time continuum. What ensues is, as the movie itself calls it, a time heist.

The Avengers need to reassemble the Infinity Gauntlet, and to do so they end up taking a trip through history that basically amounts to The Greatest Hits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, this presents a lot of new challenges and opportunities. Setbacks cause possible splinters in the timeline, and second chances offer characters a bit of closure they otherwise wouldn’t have received.

This is the first MCU movie to tackle time travel so brazenly; it was little more than a parlor trick when used in Doctor Strange. And now that the cats out of the bag, there are a ton of possibilities to explore in future films and Disney+ shows.

