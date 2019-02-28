Jack Black Takes on Chris Hemsworth’s Workout Routine With Hilarious Results

Everyone knows one of the strongest men in Hollywood is Chris Hemsworth. He does, after all, play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who could compete with a literal god? Well, it appears famous funny man, Jack Black, is willing to try.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth posted a workout video to his Instagram in order to promote his new workout app, Centr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key!,” he wrote. Black took to his own Instagram this week to copy the video and the results are hilarious.

As you can see, Black used the same caption and did his best to copy Hemsworth’s routine. He just chose slightly smaller weights. He’s also rocking a t-shirt tucked into grey sweatpants, which we love.

“Thor’s mighty hammer,” he exclaimed in the video. “That’s how we do it!”

Hemsworth even re-shared Black’s video, captioning it, “The student has become the master.”

Many people were quick to comment on the posts.

“I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS,” @scottlang1996 wrote.

“You are the greatest warrior Jack,” @monthynolan joked.

“It’s a tie!,” @keekomakinista declared.

Whether you’re Team Black or Team Hemsworth, you can learn to work out like them with Hemsworth’s app, Centr.

“I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind and a happier life,” Hemsworth says on the App Store.

According to Mashable, the app’s workout section features “20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym” and will include weekly new videos that will focus on “boxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training and others.”

The app is a little pricey, starting at $15.99 a month, however, Mashable points out that it’s certainly cheaper than a gym membership. The app was developed but Hemsworth along with his wife, Elsa Pataky, best known for playing Elena in the Fast and Furious franchise. Together, they worked with “a host of Hollywood trainers, a Hollywood stuntman, a Navy SEAL trainer, yoga and pilates instructors, a psychotherapist, meditation expert, a bunch of professional chefs, and more.”

You can catch Hemsworth next in Avenges: Endgame on April 26th, and Black in the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel on December 13th.