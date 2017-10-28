Jaimie Alexander Explains Sif’s Absence From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

There will be plenty of familiar faces when Thor: Ragnarok graces the big screen, with one notable absence.

This time around there Lady Sif‘s Jaimie Alexander will not be part of the festivities, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander told Yahoo. “So there was a conflict there.”

Things might have worked out though if Marvel had given her more lead time. “I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing,” Alexander said. “They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

Alexander did try, but ultimately “It couldn’t happen. They were on a different continent!” For reference, Thor: Ragnarok was filmed in Australia.

“So it was sad,” Alexander said. “I was bummed about it.”

Despite not being involved, she is still quite excited to see Taika Waititi’s vision for the franchise.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing it,” Alexander said. “It will be nice to see all those great people in that movie. I’m super excited for it. I also heard that it’s incredibly funny which makes me really happy.”

Sif isn’t the only character on the sidelines for Ragnarok, though most of the others are earthbound humans. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) also do not make appearances.

Still, she is very much open to reprising her role in the future.

“Oh, sure,” Alexander said. “I love Marvel. I’d be happy to do other projects with them at any time. They’re a great company — I love all the guys and girls over there — they always are able to get a really fun cast for almost every project they have, which is often. And, of course, who doesn’t want to be a superhero?”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.