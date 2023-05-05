James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Almost Done Filming

✖

According to director James Gunn, filming is almost complete on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The much-anticipated third chapter in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is due out in 2023, with Gunn announcing that one of the many noteworthy things about the film is it broke the world record for "the most makeup appliances created for a single production," a record previously held by The Grinch. Gunn, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast, have kept fans updated on the production through their social media accounts. The latest piece of news reveals exactly how many days are left for filming.

Earlier today James Gunn shared a 2016 throwback photo of his mother with actress Laura Haddock, who played Peter Quill's mother in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn's mother was the inspiration behind Meredith Quill. One of the comments on the Instagram post asked if Gunn had a role planned for Nathan Fillon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn responded by saying, "Well if I did it would be far past planned since we only have 8 more days of shooting." A screenshot of the comment is below.

(Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

"On this day in 2016, @laurajhaddock who plays Meredith Quill met the inspiration for her character, my Mom, while Grandpa Quill (Gregg Henry) & I muse over a @nathanfillion / Simon Williams starring Tony Stark biopic. #GotGVol2 #GuardiansoftheGalaxy" Gunn wrote on Instagram. The second photo featured Gunn and actor Gregg Henry posing in front of a Nathan Fillon poster for a Tony Stark biopic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us." The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn't have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, "It does with this cast."

New additions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji, whose role has yet to be revealed. Fans have speculated Iwuji could be portraying the Marvel villain The High Evolutionary.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji teased about his mystery character to Variety. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

"It's a lot different. Murn is a very contained guy with bursts of anger and emotion. What I'm dealing with is a completely different guy, who, let's just say, is the extreme opposite of Murn in many ways," the actor added. "It's a different kind of world and universe."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.