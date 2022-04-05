James Gunn Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Just Broke a World Record

The third and likely final film in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy series is entering the home stretch of principal photography, with a theatrical release set for 2023. James Gunn’s Marvel return might be one of the most anticipated films on the upcoming Marvel Studios slate and fans will be glad to hear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is leaning even harder into practical effects and makeup than its predecessors. In fact, the film just broke a world record for its use of practical makeup.

Gunn took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that the team at Legacy Effects confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now the record-holder for the most makeup applications for a single movie production. The record had been in place for more than 20 years, previously held by The Grinch.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1511091202547924996?s=20&t=mr3eH6-prRg5rEBb3thUDQ

“Just heard from our makeup folks at [Legacy Effects] that yesterday [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production’ (surpassing The Grinch),” Gunn wrote in the tweet. “Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”

A fan replied to Gunn’s tweet and asked about the control he had over the decisions regarding practical vs. virtual effects. Gunn confirmed that those decisions are “100%” his to make on Guardians.

Some of the characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy films will likely continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the conclusion of Guardians 3. For Gunn and some cast members, however, this film will be the end of the road, concluding the story they began back in 2014.

“Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew,” Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.” The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn’t have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, “It does with this cast.”

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023?