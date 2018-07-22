‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Fans Launch Petition to Get James Gunn Rehired

A petition aimed at Disney to rehire fired fir director James Gunn exceeded its 15,000 signature goal in its first 24 hours online.

The petition, launched by Chandler Edwards on change.org, hopes to “get Disney to realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future.”

“I agree on the point that if people say a bunch of stupid shit while working for a studio, the studio has full right to fire him over the possible controversy. This situation is very different though as he made these jokes years before he was working for Disney and also the fact that they were jokes,” Edwards writes, calling Gunn’s tweets “a bad attempt at being funny.”

Gunn was fired Friday after tweets, some a decade old, resurfaced and gained mainstream media attention. In the tweets, Gunn published multiple comments referencing and making light of pedophilia, child molestation, rape, and other abuses.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn quickly chastised Gunn’s social media history, calling the “offensive attitudes and statements” in Gunn’s Twitter feed “indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values.” Horn announced Disney, who owns Guardians of the Galaxy producers Marvel Studios, officially severed their business relationship with Gunn.

Texas senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter Saturday calling Gunn’s tweets “horrible.” He added, “I’m glad Disney fired him, but if these tweets are true, he needs to be prosecuted.”

Gunn has since been defended by his brother, actor Sean Gunn, who portrays Kraglin in the Guardians franchise and provides the on-set motion capture for Rocket Raccoon. Other celebrities, including Drax star Dave Bautista, Ant-Man star David Destmalchian, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Patton Oswalt, also came to Gunn’s defense on social media.

Marvel Studios and chief Kevin Feige have yet to publicly comment on the controversy.

After reaching its initial 15,000 signature goal, the petition has since bumped up its goal to earning the signatures of 25,000 supporters.

The Times, They Are A’Changing

Before Guardians 1 was released, there was a big campaign to remove James Gunn from the movie due to his gross insensitive jokes and now there’s a campaign to rehire him after being fired for the same thing. The tides have changed as much as he has as a person. #RehireJamesGunn — Raymond Thang (@RaymondThang1) July 20, 2018

Save the Last Dance for James Gunn

James Gunn is NOT the problem @Disney ReHire Mr. GUNN. Yes his comments from 10 years ago are obscene, but, you knew about it years ago. He is NOT Roseanne! He was immature when he made those comments but it’s not who he is today. You MUST give him another chance. #SaveJamesGunn — Tony Garcia (@rgtony559) July 21, 2018

Finish What Ya Started

Dear @Disney it’s not too late, you can still fix this, you can still rehire James Gunn. He’s made you so much money already. At least let him finish what he started — Rachel Miller (@Rachel0w0Miller) July 20, 2018

Baby, Don’t You Do It (Without James Gunn)

@Disney @Marvel Don’t even bother to make a 3rd Guardians of the Galaxy movie without @JamesGunn Seriously, I have Moviepass and I still won’t go see it. Mr. Gunn USED TO make terrible jokes and apologized a long time ago. Rehire him, please! — Brian Pierce (@rathalos69) July 21, 2018

Okay, but can @Disney rehire James Gunn as the director for GOTG Vol. 3?

The guy made a mistake 9 YEARS AGO and if you’re gonna say that he’s a sick fuck, etc. He still made movies you all know you fucking loved. Let him at least finish what he started… — Matt (@Matt3k_) July 20, 2018

Casual Shade Tossing

I signed the petition to rehire @JamesGunn. I know it’s pointless cause petitions don’t do anything but James Gunn (and the cast) is what made guardians so special. I’m afraid we might have a ant man and the wasp situation. #JamesGunntweets #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/yqDDFHMvDD — edthanoy synthtano (@edward_germ) July 22, 2018

If I Could Turn Back Time, If I Could Find A Way, I’d Take Back Those Words That Hurt You, And You’d Stay

This evening I’ve seen just as many people tweeting for Disney and Marvel to rehire James Gunn as I saw tweeting this morning to fire him. Can you imagine how crazy if Marvel caved in and rehired him within 24 hours?!? lol — David Weiser (@weiser_david) July 21, 2018

I Wonder (Departure)

So is everyone gonna boycott future Guardians movies because James Gunn making gross pedophilr/rape jokes things on Twitter? And then boycott those actors who continue to act in movies with him? And all of Marvel for continuing to hire him? Just checking. — Tatiana @ SDCC (@myrcellasear) July 20, 2018

Bran Flakes and Creek Water

Man, this whole James Gunn situation has me wanting to boycott Disney. Looks like I’m sticking with…

*reads over list of things Disney owns*

bran flakes and creek water. — Thomas Mariani (@NotTheWhosTommy) July 22, 2018

Those Opposed

Fuck people defending James Gunn. Dude is creepy as shit making tweets about kids touching his penis and you fuckers want Disney to rehire this person. Fuck no. How about we make people accountable for what they say and do. — BEERODEATH (@BEERODEATH) July 21, 2018

To the people signing the petition to rehire James Gunn, are you stupid?? Did you not see his tweets? Especially the disgusting things he said about children? SMH. Under no circumstances must he be hired back by Disney who makes movies for children! You all are sick. God has died — Red Scarf∞ (@voicedfeelings) July 22, 2018

Y’all couldn’t wait to “drag” Henry Cavill for saying he’s a lil scared to flirt with a woman because he doesn’t want to be accused of anything, but yet y’all trying to defend James Gunn weird ass? That’s so typical of Twitter. — Rob Julien (@WayTooWitty) July 20, 2018

If you thought John Lasseter needed to be shown the door, and you’re on board with MeToo, and you think words have consequences, you don’t stand up and make an exception for James Gunn because you don’t like who pointed out comments that even he doesn’t defend. Come on, people. — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) July 20, 2018

james gunn: makes disgusting unforgivable r*pe/p*dophilia jokes on twitter



mcu twitter: pic.twitter.com/YrIOKqeI8C — ً (@kingmongerr) July 20, 2018