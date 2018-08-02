‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Shows Support for James Gunn

Disney fired director James Gunn from his job directing Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when years-old tweets from Gunn including jokes about pedophilia were brought back to the surface by an alt-right media personality. Several celebrities have commented on this and now Mike Colter, the star of the Netflix series Marvel’s Luke Cage, has tweeted out his support for Gunn.

Colter tweeted some words of support at Gunn’s twitter handle:

“Hey James. I feel like in time they will reinstate you. Fingers crossed. I don’t feel like every past comment from years ago should be grounds for dismissal. Everyone is on notice now. You deserve a fresh start and a clean slate. And i bias bc you make great films”

Rumor has it that there is still a chance that Disney will actually restore Gunn to his position as directing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast recently released a statement supporting such a notion.

“We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The statement was signed and shared by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn.

This wasn’t the first time the Guardians spoke out after Gunn’s firing. Saldana and Pratt previously tweeted thoughful statements. Rooker removed himself from Twitter entirely Bautista has made multiple statements.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. [James Gunn] is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. I’m NOT ok with what’s happening to him,” Bautista wrote on social media.

Bautista later added, “What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!!

“What happened here is so much bigger than [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], James Gunn, myself, Disney, etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded,” the actor continued. “Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone.”

If Gunn is not reinstated, it is unclear how his firing will affect the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film was expected to begin filming in early 2019 but Disney has yet to name a replacement for Gunn. Here are some directors who could do the job.

