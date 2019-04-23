Sean Gunn Reveals Why James Gunn Didn’t Attend ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Premiere

The world premiere for Avengers: Endgame was held earlier tonight in Los Angeles and now that James Gunn has been reinstated to the director’s chair for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some anticipated the filmmaker could be making an appearance. As the red carpet start to dwindle, Avengers: Endgame star Sean Gunn revealed his brother wouldn’t be in attendance after all.

Speaking with THR, Gunn revealed his brother was busy working on other projects at the moment and was unable to reach the premiere. According to Sean, James’ “thoughts” were at the premiere.

Sean Gunn tells @THR his brother, James, won’t be at #Endgame premiere because he is busy with other work. But “his thoughts are here“. pic.twitter.com/Yag5NTOtIh — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 23, 2019

After some initial hesitation, James received executive producer credits on Endgame for his part in consulting with Joe and Anthony Russo on the Guardians characters that were included in the past two Avengers flicks. As for the other projects mentioned, it’s likely James is getting deep into the development of The Suicide Squad, a project he boarded prior to being rehired by Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

ComicBook.com spoke with Sean earlier this month, and he revealed that although he has yet to be asked to appear in The Suicide Squad, he’d appear in any film his brother asked him to.

“I’ll work for him for anything he asks me to do, anytime,” Gunn said. “He’s the best director I could ever want to work with, you know, not just because he’s my brother, but also because he’s my brother. And so I knew that if he wanted to do it, that it was great. I was very excited.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

