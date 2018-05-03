James Gunn Slams Marvel Fan Who Spoiled ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on Purpose

Marvel Studios asked fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be extra courteous about where and how they dropped spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War after seeing the film, going so far as launching an entire “Thanos Demands Your Silence” hashtag trend. For the most part, Marvel fans and industry outlets did a good job acquiescing to that request – but as always, there are some bad apples in the bunch.

One of those bad apples is apparently the administrator behind “Comic Relief Cast” (no going to give him the courtesy of a link), a small fan site dedicated to covering the superhero genre. The responsibilities of that having that platform apparently haven’t sunken in yet, as this CRC guy made a point to ruin Avengers: Infinity War for a bunch of his classmates:

Just spoiled all of Infinity War in my class just now. Have girls screaming and cursing me out right now. Ask me if I care? pic.twitter.com/2Q7MqFrj1i — Comic Relief (@ComicReliefCast) May 2, 2018



After posting that tweet with no apparent remorse for his heinous actions, Mr. CRC got one of the most epic smackdowns we’ve ever seen on Twitter – courtesy of none other than Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn:

SPOILER: You’re going to die poor and alone. https://t.co/5uckRzvLPg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2018



While the response from Gunn has been praised (read: “liked”) by droves of Marvel fans, there are some who seem to lean towards CRC’s view of things:

Special circle in hell for people that spoil movies just for kicks… pic.twitter.com/aZ1OT16NxI — Lucie (@LucieJL) May 2, 2018



Nobody works 24/7. They’ve had a week. Any human being can easily make the time to see a movie in a week. — AMF (@AMF6686) May 2, 2018



Debate over when and how it’s okay to drop major spoilers on a popular movie has been one raging for years now. There are several prevailing opinions on the matter, with some feeling that discussion is free to begin as soon as the masses start to see the movie or show in question, while others believe that there should be a longer grace period before spoilers are discussed in the open, as a simple courtesy to other fans.

The biggest issue here is that there is no agreed upon time frame for when fans should have to be ‘in the know’ about the secrets of a big movie or show. For some, nearly a week of release is far more than enough – for others, not so much. The only thing we can say for sure, is: you don’t want to get on James Gunn‘s bad side!

