James Gunn Reveals the Guardians of the Galaxy Jokes He Almost Regrets Making

Pop culture has always had iconic phrases, sayings, and jokes repeated ad nauseam from the convention floor to the comic book store and the family dinner table. One such moment was written by James Gunn, and the filmmaker almost regrets ever thinking of it. The joke in question comes in Avengers: Infinity War when Drax (Dave Bautista) jokes that he can stand so still, he's invisible to the human eye.

Gunn now says the joke has most certainly run its course, nearly driving him to the point of regret. "Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition to the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place," Gunn tweeted on Saturday.

Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition the the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. https://t.co/LcoEaSqjIB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022

Gunn isn't the only one tired of the jokes. Bautista himself previously said he was over the invisible jokes, going the length to suggest he'd even prefer the "sensitive nipples" jokes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself 'I don't see anyone! You're standing so still you're invisible' are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem," Bautista wrote. "I never thought I'd miss the 'sensitive nipples' comments!"

The filmmaker also "banned" the jokes on his Instagram page years after the film first hit theaters.

"No more Drax invisibility jokes on this page please," Gunn previously wrote on Instagram after a fan made a reference to the gag. "We've reached the 10k limit."

As of now, Bautista is only guaranteed to be in one more Marvel project, the Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023 while the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has yet to set a release date.

What other Guardians characters would you like to see spinoffs of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!