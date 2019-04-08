Jared Leto Shares New look at Morbius

As ever Spider-Man fan knows, there’s nothing Morbius the Living Vampire likes quite so much as moist, delicious cake. He got his wish in the form of a celebratory slice as Morbius star Jared Leto announced ticket sales for a new 30 Seconds to Mars show. The concert will see the band performing their album This is War front to back for the record’s tenth anniversary, and tickets are on sale now as part of the Camp Mars Weekend package. To emphasize that he was reporting from the set of Morbius, Leto left a little blood at the corner of his mouth.

According to the website, “Camp Mars is a two night, all-inclusive festival experience. Relax and restore with hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains, take a dip in the pool, enjoy outdoor activities like archery and rock climbing, and catch two intimate performances with Thirty Seconds To Mars. Celebrate the 10 year anniversary of This Is War as Thirty Seconds To Mars performs the entire album live (at least as much as they can remember).” Such immersive experiences are becoming more common for musicians who are struggling to compete with the non-stop entertainment offered by the internet and massive fan conventions.

So far Morbius, whose face is pretty disfigured in the comic book source material, looks to be just handsome ol’ Jared Leto in the movie — with a beard! It is possible that they will change it in post-production. Also possible is that the movie is a prequel, describing how Morbius got his powers. If you look closely, Leto seems to be wearing an ’80s-style Casio watch, which could just be his own personal style but could just as easily be a prop establishing the film as a period piece. Morbius follows Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who is a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire-like powers. The film will be directed by Safe House‘s Daniel Espinosa. Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Adria Arjona has been cast as the film’s female lead, and Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson have been cast in currently unknown roles.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said in a recent interview. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.” (Morbius is just the latest entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, capitalizing off of the success of last year’s Venom. Solo films for Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are also in development at the studio.)

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venomstar] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius

will be in theaters on July 31, 2020.—–

