Jared Leto’s Awkward Interview With Vtuber About Morbius Goes Viral

Jared Leto is excited to introduce Morbius to the world, but he’s also super distracted by the tail sported by the vTuber interviewing him in a new clip that went viral from the movie’s press tour. Speaking with the Fubuki Shirakami Channel on YouTube, Leto alternated between fairly thoughtful answers about the research and craft that went into playing Michael Morbius, and apparent confusion and awkwardness when dealing with the interviewer’s animated avatar.

For the uninitiated, a VTuber is a YouTuber, who uses a virtual avatar generated using computer graphics and real-time motion capture software or technology (that’s the Wikipedia definition, which is more concise than what we could come up with). As it was a virtual junket, it seems likely Leto was seeing the Fubuki avatar just as the audience does, rather than seeing an interviewer in performance capture gear.

…Okay, we lost it at, “I don’t know what your diet consists of. Maybe mice or small birds?”

Considering the rumors about Leto as a method actor who has a habit of making his castmates a little baffled, it’s likely this video will pop up for years to come as an example of the weirdness flowing the other way.

“[Morbius is] a pretty complex character. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto previously said about the film. “He’s a guy who’s born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he’s afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose.”

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony’s Morbius is now in theaters.