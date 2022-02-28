Final Morbius Trailer Sinks Its Teeth Into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

Jared Leto takes a bite out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in the final trailer for Morbius, playing exclusively in movie theaters on April 1. The new Marvel legend arrives when Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, transforms himself into the Living Vampire with a bloodlust to consume criminal prey. Set in Sony’s corner of the Marvel multiverse that opened wide with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the supernatural spinoff has teased ties to Spider-Man, Tom Hardy’s Venom, and Michael Keaton’s Spider-Man: Homecoming villain the Vulture. Watch the final trailer above.

Leto, who underwent transformations for roles in House of Gucci and Suicide Squad, turns into a Marvel monster for what the Oscar winner has called “an exciting role in an expanding universe.”

“[Morbius is] a pretty complex character. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto previously told IGN about the dark antihero whose attempt at a cure creates a monster. “He’s a guy who’s born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he’s afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose.”

The actor has hinted at crossovers with the wider universe now that “the multiverse has officially opened,” teasing at a December convention, “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony’s Morbius opens exclusively in movie theaters on April 1.