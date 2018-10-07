‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Goes in Disguise to Take Adorable Photo With ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is going on this weekend, giving fans the opportunity to meet and interact with some of their favorite creators and stars — and when it comes to getting a photo with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, one Avengers star went to hilarious lengths.

In a video Momoa shared to Instagram on Saturday, Avengers: Infinity War star Mark Ruffalo got into disguise to take a photo. Check it out in Momoa’s video below.

View this post on Instagram I love this man. Legend @markruffalo Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 6, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

As you can see both Momoa and Ruffalo had a good time with the adorable fan moment, with Momoa even imitating Ruffalo’s Hulk. And it’s not just fun photos with the man Momoa called “legend” in his Instagram caption, either. A new Aquaman trailer was released this week as well, giving fans not only five full minutes of new footage, but the very first official look at Aquaman in the classic green and orange costume from the comics.

The trailer had multiple looks at the suit, but the final shot revealed Momoa’s Arthur Curry wearing it as well as bearing the Trident instead of the weapon he wielded in Justice League. That Trident is just one element of Aquaman that sets it apart from Justice League, something that director James Wan spoke with ComicBook.com about earlier this year.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again.

“So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman arrives in theaters on December 21st.

What do you think of Ruffalo and Momoa’s photo op? Let us know in the comments below.