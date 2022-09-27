Shang-Chi star Simu Liu Responds to Jeopardy! Tips After Big Win

Simu Liu came from behind to claim victory on Jeopardy! this week. It seems as though fans might have been a bit overzealous in offering the Shang-Chi star pointers. On Twitter, he described the filming environment and clarified some things for all those people chiming-in with stuff he could have done to make that Jeopardy! run go smoother. For those who didn't see, Celebrity Jeopardy! returned on Sunday and people crammed in to see the Marvel star go up against SNL alum Ego Nwodim and Andy Richter. It seemed like Richter had this one in the bag, but at the last second, Final Jeopardy decided to favor the wearer of the Ten Rings. It was emotional for Liu as he couldn't believe that he snatched victory at the end. Liu was so shocked by the development that he forgot that he would have to come back for another appearance.

Here's what he tweeted, "To all the people trying to "give me tips" on Jeopardy, please talk to me when you have four cameras pointed at you on a subzero soundstage with a live audience, two super-fast-buzzing competitors and money on the line for charity lmfao."

Simu Liu Reflected on His Shang-Chi Journey After 1 Year

On social media, the star shared how his life has changed since entering the MCU. It's been a wild ride that has made him really think about how different things are now.

"Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life. It's been nothing short of the absolute best ride... but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost," Liu shared. "I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public. I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."

Liu added, "I've shot four movies since, currently shooting my fifth, and also published a memoir. I've barely had time to breathe because I've been so afraid of taking my foot off the gas. I was SO obsessed with the idea of taking up space and representing for my community that I worked nearly myself to exhaustion. And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change. So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good man. (But also stay tuned cause I do love doing this and will continue for many many years to come)."

