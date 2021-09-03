Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Opens Up About "Mental Ramifications" of Public Life on Movie's First Anniversary

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres on September 3rd, 2021 and the Phase Four film quickly became a hit with Marvel fans. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and a 98% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "an action-packed origin story filled with heart and humor." It was recently announced that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Simu Liu returning to play the titular hero. Today, Liu took to Instagram to honor the movie's anniversary and open up about his new life in the public eye.

"Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life. It's been nothing short of the absolute best ride... but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost," Liu wrote. "I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public. I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."

Liu continued, "I've shot four movies since, currently shooting my fifth, and also published a memoir. I've barely had time to breathe because I've been so afraid of taking my foot off the gas. I was SO obsessed with the idea of taking up space and representing for my community that I worked nearly myself to exhaustion. And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change. So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good man. (But also stay tuned cause I do love doing this and will continue for many many years to come)."

Earlier this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took home the award for "Character Animation, Live Action" at the Annie Awards. At the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, Shang-Chi also scored five nominations. The Marvel movie was up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung). Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects but ended up losing to Dune.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream on Disney+.