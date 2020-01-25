Jeph Loeb Still Working With Marvel TV Studios

The new year is bringing a lot of changes for Marvel Studios as head honcho Kevin Feige expands his influence over the House of Ideas, becoming the creative leader for the television and comics divisions. Late last year it was announced that Feige would take over, leaving Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb to exit the company he helped establish with popular series such as Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and Runaways. Many people were under the assumption that Loeb was already gone, especially after an earlier report stated he planned to exit as soon as last Thanksgiving. But now it seems that’s not the case.

In the wake of Marvel’s cancellation of Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler animated projects at Hulu, it’s been revealed that Loeb is still with Marvel as he aids with the transition in the company.

It’s not clear just when Loeb will exit his position at Marvel; it was originally reported that his departure was impending though now it seems those plans have been delayed. Loeb was reportedly looking for an overall deal with a streamer or a production company, similar to Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy at Netflix or Greg Berlanti at Warner Bros.

Loeb was responsible for pioneering Marvel Television as a content creator, starting with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter with ABC and then expanding to Netflix with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the other Defenders series. He also helped oversee the animation division, serving as executive producer of Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers Assemble, and other animated projects.

In recent years, he’s spread the influence of Marvel across networks and services such as Disney XD, ABC, Hulu, Netflix, Freeform, FOX, and FX. And now that the creative direction of all media is being guided by Feige, Marvel’s footprint on TV is becoming consolidated. Many of the planned Hulu shows have been cancelled, while series like Cloak & Dagger, Runaways, and Agents of SHIELD have all ended or are nearing their final episodes.

The future seems unknown for Loeb, who is aiding in the transition from Marvel Television to the newly rebranded Marvel TV Studios. It’s interesting that he’s remained with Marvel well beyond his planned exit date, but the employees sticking around in this new era are likely grateful.