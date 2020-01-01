Marvel’s Jeremy Renner Looks Like The Joker After Makeup Course Goes Wrong

Marvel’s Avengers star Jeremy Renner is known for getting into some pretty wild situations offscreen – be it his side gig as a rockstar (in bands like Sons of Ben), or the party guy life that has left some (or many?) of his Avengers co-stars nursing serious hangovers. However, the wildest part of Jeremy Renner’s life may in fact be his role as dad to his daughter, Ava Berlin (age 6). As you can see below, Renner sat down and let his daughter act as his new makeup artist – and the results were pretty hilarious.

Take a look at the photo below to see how Marvel’s Jeremy Renner ended up looking like DC’s Joker!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A morning makeup course with my daughter went OFF course 🤡 #guineapig #lovethekids pic.twitter.com/a7Viz0FEW0 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) January 1, 2020

“A morning makeup course with my daughter went OFF course 🤡 #guineapig #lovethekids” — Jeremy Renner

Obviously, the makeup work by Ava is not meant to mimic Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck in Joker (at least, one would hope no one let that little girl watch that film!). However, it’s Joker is a pretty inescapable association to make when seeing Renner’s face painted that way. While few fans probably imagine the likes of Hawkeye playing Batman’s greatest nemesis, it must be said that now that we are seeing the concept in the flesh – it’s not the most terrible idea we’ve ever heard!

At the current time, Renner looks to be coming down the final stretch of his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+ is rumored to be a passing of the torch story, with Clint Barton (Renner) passing his mantle (or at least sharing it) with younger hero Kate Bishop. That’s still just rumor, but it would make sense after Avengers: Endgame. Renner has established himself as a pretty big franchise star (Avengers, Mission: Impossible, Jason Bourne…) so why not DC too? After all, as far as we know, there’s still an opening for a new Joker role to be filled, as director Matt Reeves gets set to shoot his The Batman reboot in 2020. Just saying.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.