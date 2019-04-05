Jeremy Renner Proves He Will Do Whatever it Takes For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Avengers: Endgame trailers have revealed a lot of interesting things, from Captain Marvel’s first appearance to a sweet set of new suits for the team, all causing the Internet to erupt with chatter. One detail that has garnered lots of attention is Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner)’s new hairstyle. Hilariously dubbed “Mohawkeye,” this new look has sparked mixed reactions. Some people love it and feel that Clint deserves to mix it up after the (probable) devastating loss of his family. Others think it’s a bit overdramatic. Recently, Renner took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the haircut, and fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram TBT “whatever it takes” #tbt #avengersendgame #presstourcontinues A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Apr 5, 2019 at 12:43am PDT

“TBT ‘whatever it takes,’” the actor wrote. “Whatever it takes,” has been the ongoing tagline of the film, said by the original Avengers in the trailer.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, loving the behind the scenes look on how the now infamous hairstyle came to be.

“Best look ever!,” @avefenixloraine replied.

“Thus the story of the Mohawkeye began,” @kimbar97 joked.

“Let’s see the tattoo next!,” @iphigenia168 suggested. (The latest trailer revealed that the character is now rocking a sleeve.)

In addition to Renner, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

How do you feel about Mohawkeye? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

