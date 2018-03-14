Jeremy Renner’s Daughter Is Already Following In Hawkeye’s Footsteps

These days, moviegoers are lucky to have a team of superheroes like The Avengers watching out for them. The squad of heroes have inspired a new generation of comic book lovers, but what about the next? Who will take up arms - or arrows - in the fight to inform the next generation about The Avengers and their legacy?

Well, it looks like Jeremy Renner's daughter might be one such champion.

During a recent interview on LIVE!, the actor talked about his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye. It was there that Renner revealed his little girl was already following in his character's steps.

The actor showed the audience a photo of his 3 year-old daughter taking aim with a suction-cupped arrow. The adorable picture shows the young girl drawing back her bow, but she's not quite ready to take out any Chitauri yet.

"Yeah, I gave her a little bow and arrow to start playing around with," Renner said. "She can do the whole thing. It's amazing."

Earlier in the interview, Renner said his daughter didn't quite understand her father's work with The Avengers. The actor said that his daughter just knows that Hawkeye and Renner look a lot alike. At the end of the day, she just thinks her father resembles one of the heroes who is printed on her pajamas.

So, who knows? If a Young Avengers movie ever gets commissioned in the distant future. Renner's daughter might suit up as Kate Bishop.

This latest interview proves that Renner is both a family man on- and off-screen. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, moviegoers will stunned to learn that Hawkeye had a family of his own and was keeping it a secret from his teammates. The blockbuster introduces fans to Clint Barton's wife and children while the rest of The Avengers went off grid. However, plenty of fans were upset by the sudden revelation, and director Joss Whedon received lots of flack over the choice.

Recently, Whedon explained his reasoning for giving Hawkeye a family in the MCU. "I loved the idea that one Avenger had a secret, and that it was that he was a normal guy who is genuinely connected to the world in a way no other avenger is," Whedon wrote. "We cut a lot of the misdirection that would have made the reveal more fun, but emotionally and thematically it still works great for me," he said.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Since fans now know about Hawkeye's secret nest, they are wondering whether the Barton Clan will reappear in the MCU. Of course, the next time that could happen would be in Avengers: Infinity War. During a recent interview, Jeremy Renner said he knows very little about the film but that he's heard some "exciting" things will be in store for Hawkeye down the road.