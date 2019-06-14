Jessica Jones Features Classic Comics Hellcat Costume

Jessica Jones‘ final season is finally here, and not only does it bring the series to a close, it also officially introduces Hellcat to the MCU in several forms. Now, there are going to be big spoilers here for the series, so if you haven’t watched it yet you’ve been warned. If you have watched the season, then you’re good to go. Now, in recent trailers we’ve seen teases of Trish going further with her hero efforts, even donning an all-black outfit at one point with a scarf for a mask, but that isn’t the only look we see her in.

In episode 2 we see Trish try on a number of homemade looks, trying on different masks and outfits but not finding the one that seems right. The last look though is the costume right out of the comics, a form-fitting yellow suit with a blue sash, gloves, and mask. It’s the comic suit to a tee, but Trish isn’t digging it, saying “hell no” and ditching it for a more practical look.

Eventually, she wears more of a zip-up jacket and pants combo, but there is a yellow shirt underneath, serving as an homage to the character’s comic roots. You can check out the image below.

Some are already loving the old school costume, and we kind of wish they had run with it and made a full-on modern version of the suit, but at least fans got a cool homage. Marvel did a similar thing in Luke Cage, going with a brief look at the classic Power Man suit before leaving it in the past for something more modern.

Speaking of season 3, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg all about the new season, including what sets it apart from seasons 1 and 2.

“Well, season three is an active evolution out of one and two. I really look at three as a complete arc and story. So season three is very much the next step for Jessica. If season one and two were about her digging into her past and facing her demons and looking inwardly and backward, this season is about her now moving forward and finding her place in the world, finding her contribution to the world, and if she even has one. We left season two off with her mother seeing in her that she has the potential of a hero and saying a hero is someone who gives a shit and does something about it. Season three is about Jessica doing something about it and trying to live into her mother’s quote for her.”

Jessica Jones season 3 is on Netflix now.