Netflix Launches Tumblr Full of Hilarious ‘Jessica Jones’ “Clapback” GIFs

Since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters have been just as strong with their wit as they are with their muscles, yet the debut of Marvel’s Jessica Jones introduced us to a detective who might be able to take down her foes more quickly with insults than by throwing her fists. For those of us who wish we had responses as powerful as Jessica’s, Netflix has launched a Tumblr that offers GIFs for virtually every day-to-day reaction.

The Tumblr describes, “Is Jessica Jones your spirit animal? Serve your whiskey with a healthy dash of salt with clapback GIFs courtesy of your favorite PI.” The site also ensures, “The Queen of Clapback’s got your back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans familiar with the comic upon which the series was inspired, Alias, are well-aware of Jessica’s wit, with the series’ official social media accounts regularly mocking anyone who chooses to cross them. Not only do the accounts taunt their fans, but they even go so far as to mock the social media accounts of other members of Marvel’s The Defenders, most recently poking fun at Luke Cage over their complicated relationship on Valentine’s Day.

In the second season of the breakout Marvel series, New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave (David Tennant). Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

The complicated themes of the series immediately created a passionate following, with Jessica suffering as much mental abuse as physical. Ritter recently shared just how regularly fans confessed how the character has resonated with them.

“I was getting approached by women a lot, sometimes in tears, about how they felt represented, how it helped them deal with their own traumas in their lives.” Ritter revealed to Bust. “It was very, very personal to these women to see a character like this represented—how strong she was.”

With the upcoming season being her third portrayal of Jessica, those confessions reportedly impacted her approach.

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter noted. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

Tune in to the new season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones when it debuts on Netflix on March 8th.

Which of these Jessica Jones reaction GIFs is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Tumblr, JessicaJones]