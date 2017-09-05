Mike Colter Describes Jessica Jones Season Two As “Dark And Heavy”

Earlier this month, Jessica Jones finally helped Netflix move on to its next highly anticipated Marvel project. Right as the site finished production on The Punisher, the second season of Jessica Jones began filming at the beginning of April. Since work began on the show, details about the much-awaited second season have been kept quiet as Marvel Studios shields one of its most popular TV series. However, in a recent appearance in Chicago, Luke Cage star Mike Colter did give fans a little insight into the show's comeback.

Speaking to fans at the C2E2 conference, Colter spoke at a panel and revealed he talks with Krysten Ritter often about her role as Jessica. As such, the duo have talked a bit about the show's new tone, and Colter said Ritter will go to dark places when Jessica Jones returns. MCU Exchange reported that Colter told fans that Ritter described the second season of "dark and heavy."

Of course, the description is not one which will surprise fans. The first season of Jessica Jones was plenty dark. The show did not shy away from difficult topics such as slavery and sexual assault. And, as fans already know, plenty of characters were either killed or given a thorough beatdown.

For now, there is no word on whether Colter himself will have any part in Jessica Jones. The actor debuted his take on Luke Cage when the show first debuted and has since reprised the character in a solo series. Cage and Jones will reunite in The Defenders when the miniseries sees the two team up with Daredevil and Iron Fist. It would not be strange for Cage to make a brief appearance in Jessica Jones when it returns, but Colter is keeping mum on the possibility for now.

Ever since her short-lived stint as a Super Hero ended in tragedy, Jessica Jones has been rebuilding her personal life and career as a hot-tempered, sardonic, badass private detective in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. Plagued by self-loathing, and a wicked case of PTSD, Jessica battles demons from within and without, using her extraordinary abilities as an unlikely champion for those in need... especially if they're willing to cut her a check.

The first season of the series starred Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, David Tennant as Kilgrave, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Rachael Taylor as Patricia "Trish" Walker, and Carrie-Anne Moss. "Marvel's Jessica Jones" is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg ("Twilight", "Dexter") and Liz Friedman ("Elementary"), along with Jeph Loeb ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Smallville," "Heroes"), who also serves as Marvel's Head of Television.

Jessica Jones' first season is streaming now on Netflix.

