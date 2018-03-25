‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Kills Big MCU Villain Theory

With the release of the second season of Jessica Jones, fans finally get to see the continued journeys of New York’s vigilantes and how they’ll impact the future of the Marvel Universe.

Some wondered if a villain from the first season would return and become an even bigger threat, much like the character’s comic book counterpart.

Warning: Spoilers for the second season of Jessica Jones below.

In the comics, Frank Simpson became a test subject for the Weapon Plus program who were attempting to replicate the super soldier known as Captain America, but the process left him unhinged. He became the super villain Nuke, and went on to fight Daredevil and Wolverine.

Given Simpson’s involvement in the Netflix series portrayed by Wil Traval, fans were wondering if the character would get the facial American Flag tattoo and become a full-blown villain I’m the second season of Jessica Jones. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Jessica is worried about someone stalking her friend Trish Walker, who used to be in a relationship with Simpson. It ended badly when Simpson was wounded and resorted to taking strength- and stamina-boosting pills which caused him to lose his mind. He later disappears.

Simpson shows up again in Season 2 after Trish and Jessica attempt to investigate IGH, the company that gave the private eye and Simpson their powers. In their investigation they have caught the ire of a serial killer attempting to silence the story about IGH.

While attempting to find information, Trish is cornered by Simpson but he revealed he’s attempting to protect her from the real killer. Jessica shows up to help escort her friend to safety, awhile Simpson makes a stand in an attempt to atone for his actions and protect his ex-girlfriend.

But when the killer arrives, she reveals that she’s not attempting to kill Trish or Jessica — just the man who was involved with IGH and who could possibly shed more details on their experiments. She corners Simpson and twists his head all the way around, killing him in one of the early episodes.

Unfortunately, Simpson’s death means that he will not go on to become the patriotic military villain that some fans were keen to see. However, given the separation of Marvel Television and Marvel Studios it’s unlikely the character would have ever shown up to go toe-to-toe against Captain America on the big screen.

Jessica Jones Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.