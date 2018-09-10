‘Jessica Jones’ Star David Tennant on Returning as Kilgrave

David Tennant is keeping mum on a potential return to Jessica Jones for another go at Kevin ‘Kilgrave’ Thompson, the sociopathic “Purple Man.”

“I don’t want to give spoilers, but for anyone who got to the end of the series, I’m not in a great state,” Tennant said when asked if he’s coming back to the series during an appearance at Salt Lake City’s FanX convention.

On the potential of resurfacing in flashbacks, Tennant said, “Flashbacks, sure. Well, who knows.” Then, with a sizable grin, he added, “There’s no immediate plans. But if there were immediate plans, I’d be denying them. So you know, who knows?”

Tennant’s mind-controlling villain tormented alcoholic super-powered investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) throughout season one, culminating in a fed-up Jessica ending Kilgrave‘s reign of psychological terror — and his life — by snapping his neck.

Kilgrave returned to antagonize Jessica by way of taunting hallucinations in season two, haunting a mentally-fragile Jessica until she refused to kill bio-geneticist Karl Malus (Callum Keith Rennie) and refrain from murderous urges.

Tennant, who was praised for his portrayal of the madman, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actor on Television at the 2016 Saturn Awards, credited the work of show creator and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and her team of writers for crafting such a malicious character.

“Like with anything, any amount of research of the comic books — which is something I’m very happy to do, believe me, as a Marvel comic book reader from the time I was tiny, it’s very exciting to be in that world at all — but I say, it’s got to come down to the script,” Tennant said.

“And Melissa Rosenberg and her team, who write that show, it’s a fantastic bunch of writers and they create the character. You just turn up.”

With Jessica now freed of Kilgrave’s influence — seemingly for good — Ritter said earlier this year she hopes to see a Jessica in the now-in-the-works season three who is “a bit of a hero, maybe we get to see her move forward in a more positive way.”

“Maybe we see her hating herself less. I don’t think it’s gonna be like sunshine and rainbows for Jessica Jones anytime soon,” she added, “but I’d love to see her — even if it’s a small step — step into her potential.”

Marvel and Netflix have yet to announce a release date for Jessica Jones season three.