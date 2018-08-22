‘Jessica Jones’ Creator Leaving the Series to Sign With Warner Bros. TV

There’s a major shake-up ahead for Marvel and Netflix‘s Jessica Jones, as creator and executive producer Melissa Rosenberg is making her exit from the acclaimed series.

According to a new report from THR’s Lesley Goldberg, Rosenberg will be leaving Jessica Jones after completing the recently-announced third season. The producer has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television in the range of eight figures.

The report suggests that Netflix did try to retain the services of Rosenberg after the coming installment of Jessica Jones, but the Warner Bros. bid was ultimately more enticing. Rosenberg was ready to move on to something new and WBTV provided that opportunity. The multi-year deal will see the producer create and develop multiple projects for Warner Bros. TV.

While Rosenberg may be on the verge of leaving Netflix for a new future at WB, the showrunner makes clear in a statement that she’s completely focused on finishing Jessica Jones Season 3 before looking ahead to any other projects. If Jessica Jones is renewed for a fourth season, a new showrunner will be appointed, but Rosenberg will remain credited as creator and executive producer.

“All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, until the completion of season three,” Rosenberg said. “It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

This is a major win for a studio like Warner Bros., seeing has how so many traditional TV studios have lost top talent to Netflix. Rosenberg’s move is definitely a sign that Netflix doesn’t have complete and total control over the market of TV producers.

The first two seasons of Jessica Jones are currently available to stream on Netflix, and the third installment is in now in production.