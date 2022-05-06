John Krasinski Sums Up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in One Word

✖

John Krasinski summed up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with just one word today. A lot of people were waiting for The Office star to weigh in on the MCU's latest adventure for obvious reasons. When asking what to go see this weekend, a fan suggested Doctor Strange 2. All Krasinski could say was, "Fantastic." Fans, of course, ate this small nod up. Marvel Studios has created a grey area where some elements of the movie are being discussed openly on social media feeds. But, there's still a lingering feeling of trying to keep the surprises for other fans on social media. Multiverse of Madness is celebrating its second straight week of being #1 at the box office. So, next week will definitely bring full spoilers onto the timeline. (This crop of funny memes and posts will instantly land better than the leaked images that surfaced before the movie released in a lot of territories.) Check out Krasinski's tweet for yourself down below.

Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron says that fan pleas never came into the conversation around who to cast for the Illuminati. However, Krasinski was definitely one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic 4. Comicbook.com asked Waldron all about their decision-making process.

Fantastic — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 19, 2022

"Of course, I guess," Waldron shared. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

A recent report from Justin Kroll indicated that Krasinski wasn't the first choice to play Mister Fantastic. "Fun fact, Krasinski wasn't the first choice," the news breaker tweeted. "The actor originally set to play the role was all set to shoot but when there was an uptick in COVID cases, he backed out as he was living in London and didn't think the quick shoot wasn't worth risk of bringing back COVID to the fam."

