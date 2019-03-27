‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Turns John Wick Into Honorary Avenger

John Wick is now an Avenger. Well, kind of — in the sense that hilarious new fan art has teleported him smack dab into the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Marvel Studios dropped dozens of character posters for Avengers: Endgame earlier this afternoon, fans instantly took the chance to create a meme out of the “Avenge the fallen” catchphrase — that includes making a poster out of John Wick and his beloved pup.

The official Twitter account behind John Wick eventually caught on and retweeted the fan poster in the best way possible by quote tweeting it with “Whatever it takes,” the new catchphrase of the Avengers as per the second Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Whatever it takes. https://t.co/ZpLZdqfAkm — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) March 26, 2019

It’s an exciting few months for both Marvel Studios and Summit Entertainment, with each studio’s biggest movie to date set to be released. Luckily for fans of the John Wick franchise, Parabellum might not be the end of the road for The Continental. According to director Chad Stahelski, they’ll continue making movies as long as the box office receipts continue to roll in.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski says. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.”

“I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and will be followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on May 17th.

If Thanos snapped his dog, do you think John Wick could take down the Mad Titan? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

