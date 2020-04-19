John Wick Takes on the Punisher in Epic BossLogic Poster

✖

By now, it's practically a question as old as time. Say you have John Wick and Frank Castle and put them in on a battleground. Which of the two gun-toting assassins would best the other? If only one could make it off the battlefield alive, who would it be? Fans have debated the topic since Keanu Reeves' John Wick became one of the most prominent action franchises in Hollywood. You've got Wick, a retired assassin that's a better James Bond than James Bond, then you've got Castle — most recently played by The Walking Dead alumnus Jon Bernthal — a retired Marine that constantly packs enough heat to take down a city block if he wanted.

Now, another legend has entered the fray to forever immortalize the discussion. Late Sunday night, fan art icon BossLogic took to his social media platforms to unveil the latest piece in his #MultiVersus collection. Using the library scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, BossLogic dropped in Bernthal's Punisher — the end result, something action fans will forever hope materializes on-screen one day somehow, some way.

Punisher Vs Wick #MultiVersus this I would love to see, who you got? pic.twitter.com/yRhCoe3RRh — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 19, 2020

While The Punisher has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons, it would seem there's currently no end in sight for the John Wick franchise. Filmmaker and stunt master Chad Stahelski said both he and Reeves would continue making Wick movies until the audience no longer supported them at the box office.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said last year. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Luckily for Stahelski and Wick fans alike, the franchise has never been more profitable. The most recent Wick feature grossed $326 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $75 million.

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix while John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is streaming on HBO Now.

Who do you think would win in a gunfight between the two? Think it over and either let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to continue the debate!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.