Watch Jon Bernthal Film a ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Action Sequence

Production for the sophomore season for Marvel’s The Punisher is well underway and now, quick video clips from the show’s set have begun to surface online.

While the most recent clip doesn’t show all too much — after all, it’s only eleven seconds long — it does confirm Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle is putting back on his comic-accurate Punisher get-up.

In the clip, Bernthal can be seen in pursuit of somebody, or something. Could it be Ben Barnes’ Billy Russo/Jigsaw, perhaps?

While there’s more than likely no plans in place for Bernthal’s Frank Castle to jump over the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s still not stopping the star of the show from revealing which movie star he’d want to team up with most.

“I’m in love with Tom Holland, you know what I mean? That’s my dude,” Bernthal said.

“For me, it’s not about — I have no aspirations or desire to do anything besides what I’m doing. I love this character, I believe in him, he’s in my bones, I feel honored to play him, and I want to keep playing him,” Bernthal explained.

“So in all honesty, there’s no part of me that says, ‘Oh, I hope I’m in the movies.’ It’s whatever it’ll be. That being said, there’s one character and one actor that I just have the utmost respect for in the Marvel Universe and without a question it’s Tom,” Bernthal said.

Previously announced cast additions for season two of The Punisher include Annette O’Toole (“Eliza Schultz”), Corbin Bernsen (“Anderson Schultz”), Josh Stewart (“John Pilgrim”), Floriana Lima (“Krista Dumont”) and Giorgia Whigham (“Amy Bendix”), along with Season 1 returning cast members Bernthal (“Frank Castle”), Ben Barnes (“Billy Russo”), Amber Rose Revah (“Dinah Madani”) and Jason R. Moore (“Curtis Hoyle”).

Marvel’s description of the show reads:

In “Marvel’s The Punisher,” former marine turned vigilante, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) aims to clean up New York City by any means necessary, no matter how lethal the results.

Along with Jeph Loeb and Steven Lightfoot, Jim Chory (Luke Cage, Iron Fist) also serves as an executive producer. Lightfoot returns as the series’ showrunner.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two will be released on June 22nd. Marvel’s Daredevil third season is expected to be released in late 2018 with the second seasons of both Marvel’s Iron Fist and Marvel’s The Punisher expected to follow in 2019.