Jon Hamm Reveals His Desire to Join the Marvel Universe

John Hamm has been fancast as any number of comic book characters over the years, with fans bringing him up as a possible Batman, a possible Superman...and a studio even coming very close to making him Mister Sinister in the X-Men franchise. The Mad Men and Confess, Fletch star can't say much about his future with comic book superheroes, but he is hoping to get involved one way or another. Hamm joined ComicBook.com's Chris Killian to talk about Confess, Fletch, and along the way, got into the weeds on his love of comics and his near-miss with the Marvel Universe.

"Fingers crossed," Hamm teased. "That's all I can say about any of that stuff."

Still, while his future may be up in the air, his personal history with comics was something he was excited to talk about a little bit, rattling off a list of great '70s and '80s books that he has stowed away.

"I have an original, it's in pretty good shape, of the four original Wolverine miniseries that came out in the '80s," Hamm said. "I have an original four or six of the Elektra: Assassin series. I have a lot of John Byrne Daredevil, a lot of Bill Sienkiewicz stuff. I have a lot of X-Men stuff from the John Byrne era, I've got some John Byrne Thor. I've got a lot of good stuff. It's all packed away nice and tight and airtight in my closet but I haven't revisited it in a while."

The actor similarly fell in love with Fletch as a young man, and after he saw the 1985 film, he sought out the books, and discovered that there was a whole world of Fletch books (and its spinoff Flynn books) to dig into.

Here's the official synopsis for Confess, Fletch:

In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch's Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.



Confess, Fletch stars Jon Hamm, Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenzo Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Marcia Gay Harden, and John Slattery. The movie will be released in theaters and on Digital on September 16.