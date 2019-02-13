Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Josh Brolin’s Birthday with Hilarious Photo

It looks like Josh Brolin‘s birthday is bringing love from quite a few of his co-stars, including Deadpool 2‘s Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Brolin, which shows the pair hugging outside of the Roman Colosseum. While Reynolds jokes about whether or not the photo is photoshopped, he includes a pretty charming birthday message to Brolin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two actors previously shared the screen in last summer’s Deadpool 2, with Brolin playing the fan-favorite character of Cable.

“He’s an amazing guy, very smart and really sweet — and really handsome,” Brolin said of Reynolds in 2017. “He’s a smart guy, he’s the one who saw this and tried to get this movie made for eight years and was unable to. I think has such a perfect sensibility. He’s a great producer on it, there’s a lot to trust there.”

While it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the Deadpool franchise with the Disney/Fox deal in progress, it sounds like fans hypothetically wouldn’t have to wait long to see Reynolds and Brolin reunite onscreen.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool [3],” Deadpool co-writer Rhett Reese explained in a recent interview. “It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3′ model, in that sense. X-Force isn’t being written by us. It’s being written and directed by Drew Goddard, or at least that’s the plan right now. We’re not involved with that one. We do anticipate there will be a Deadpool 3 at some point, but it’s just a little premature, because it will definitely take a backseat to X-Force for the time being.”

The writers maintain their relationships with the stars, enthusiastically anticipating what’s next, while also working on other projects unrelated to Marvel Comics. “We’re constantly in touch with Ryan [Reynolds], and we’re always throwing ideas back and forth via text and phone conversations,” co-writer Paul Wernick said. “So, it’s always at the front of our minds. We’ll get there when the time is right, but as of right now, X-Force is next up.”

What do you think of Reynolds’ birthday message to Brolin? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!