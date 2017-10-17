Josh Brolin Opens Up About Playing Thanos In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Before he appears as the time-traveling mutant Cable in the Deadpool sequel, actor Josh Brolin will attempt to court death when he takes on the Avengers in the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover film.

The actor has already appeared as Thanos in a couple of scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron, but will make his first starring appearance as a villain in Avengers: Infinity War.

Brolin spoke with Collider about how he was able to balance both gigs as Thanos and Cable, while revealing some thoughts about both characters.

“I had a really good time. I mean look, I’ve had a blast playing Thanos,” Brolin said. “I mean, that’s been one of the funnest jobs I’ve ever had and we were supposed to do George and Tammy. We were supposed to start May 8th with [Roger] Deakins shooting and all this kind of stuff and then it fell through at the last second and right after it fell through this Deadpool thing came in and they said, ‘are you interested in doing this?’”

Brolin went on to explain that he was initially reluctant to play Cable in Deadpool 2, but that he received some insistence from his wife Kathryn Boyd after the biopic of George Jones and Tammy Wynette was delayed.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy.’ My wife – thank god – said to just read it. ‘Why are you even talking, just read it.’ I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

He added that he’s excited to be shooting multiple films in the X-Men universe, as he signed a contract to appear in four new movies in the superhero franchise.

“We’ll call it our limited series. This is our limited series,” Brolin said. “Going back to really fun writing. It’s a great tone, anything goes. It’s a really fun stretch for me to be involved in that comedic community.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Deadpool 2 premieres June 1, 2018.