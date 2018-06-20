‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Reads Trump Tweets

The Mad Titan Thanos certainly made an impression on fans in Avengers: Infinity War, and for his latest endeavor, he decided to read some tweets from Donald Trump.

Thanos actor Josh Brolin appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his film Sicario: Day of the Soldado, but while he was there Colbert asked a favor of him. The favor was to read several of President Trump’s tweets in the voice of Thanos, and while he was missing the purple exterior he still brought his A-game (via THR).

“It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened. Witch Hunt,” Brolin said. It reads just like any other tweet, but with Thanos’ voice attached you can’t help but envision Thanos sitting in the Oval Office. Apologies for the frightening visual I just rewarded you with.

Thanos continued, saying “President of the United States on my first try. I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius, and a very stable genius at that.”

For his final tweet, Thanos simply said “MAGA”, though you’ve never heard it said quite like that.

You can view the full video above.

Before the segment, Brolin and Colbert argued about how jacked Brolin was and even got into an arm wrestling competition. When Colbert brought his victory up again Brolin said “I was playing with you” and started snapping his fingers, a nice throwback to Thanos’ actions in Infinity War.

As for how strong Thanos actually is, Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus made that quite clear in the film, as Thanos takes out the Hulk brutally and easily.

“I may be speaking out of turn, I think Thanos could kick the Hulk’s ass without the stone,” McFeely told Collider. “We want to announce Thanos as the biggest villain in the MCU, he takes out the previous reigning champion, and by defeating Hulk relatively savagely and easily, hopefully there’s a sense of dread over the course of the rest of the movie for anyone who will come up against him, and so that’s just sort of a scene design.”

