Ryan Reynolds Responds to Kanye West About ‘Deadpool 2’ Music

Kanye West isn’t shy about sharing his opinions and, earlier today, he took to Twitter to profess his love for Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — as well as note that he heard tracks that sound “similar” to his own in the films. Now, Ryan Reynolds has the best response.

West, one of the most popular recording artists in the world, who is known as much for his unconventional personal life as he is for his impressive work, praised Reynold’s Deadpool movies with gratuitous use of the fire emoji and calling the films innovative, but also made it pretty clear that he would have liked to have been involved.

“I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool…” West wrote in one tweet, indicating that he would have cleared the rights to use the music. Reynolds’ response? Check it out below.

Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion. https://t.co/NnMSBBNA9k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 12, 2018

“Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion,” Reynolds wrote.

Dion, as fans may recall, contributed the film’s opening theme “Ashes” as well as collaborated with Reynolds to make a hilarious music video for the song which featured Deadpool dancing to the ballad.

Of course, West also went on to note in his tweets that he’d be “down to clear” rights for the next Deadpool film, though the future of those is a little up in the air. Filmmakers and Reynolds have sent mixed messages about the franchise’s future which is set to continue in an upcoming X-Force team movie with Reynolds even saying he doesn’t think there will be a Deadpool 3.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds said in a recent interview. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

